Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 55,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.00. The company had a trading volume of 233,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,404,105. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.