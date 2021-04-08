Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $6,152,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,612,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 175,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.63. 326,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359,465. The company has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

