Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 187.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,581. The stock has a market cap of $175.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

