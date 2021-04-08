Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,755,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 251,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 130,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $336.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.