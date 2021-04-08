Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.96. 14,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

