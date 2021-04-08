Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 30,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.33. 193,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,383,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day moving average is $233.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

