Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.00. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.54 and a twelve month high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

