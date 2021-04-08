Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $35.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,315.19. The company had a trading volume of 93,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,011.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,112.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,173.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

