Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.32. 391,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,720,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $74.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.