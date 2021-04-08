Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $163.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. The company has a market capitalization of $430.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

