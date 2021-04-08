Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.02.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $58.97. 90,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,918. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

