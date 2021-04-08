Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 2,340 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.95.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

