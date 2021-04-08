Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Welltower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Welltower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $75.24. 17,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,425. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

