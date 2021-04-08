Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.70 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $178.69 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.83 or 0.00784319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,889.96 or 1.00045766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00704513 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

