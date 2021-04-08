TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $350.48 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $350.48 million and $6.79 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00007355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00647068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030351 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 coins and its circulating supply is 81,684,242 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

