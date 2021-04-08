TrustVerse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,783.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $17.27 million and $7,783.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00055617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.90 or 0.00628498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030241 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

