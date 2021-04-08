Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Taglich Brothers decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trxade Group in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Trxade Group has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trxade Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trxade Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

