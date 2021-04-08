Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.66

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.66 and last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 87587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.9049247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

