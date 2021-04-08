TurtleCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $7.91 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 283.4% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $69.44 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000118 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,478,468,643 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

