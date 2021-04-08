TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SMIF traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.60 ($1.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,605. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.46. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
