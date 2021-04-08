Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,092 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 359,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $353.11 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.11 and a 200-day moving average of $337.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,943,810. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.