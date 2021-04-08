Typhoon Network One Day Volume Hits $167,588.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $167,588.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00266272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00786365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,728.87 or 0.99852387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.00701656 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,696,561 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

