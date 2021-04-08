U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,473,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

