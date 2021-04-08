U.S. Bancorp (USB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE USB opened at $56.81 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

