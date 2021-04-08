U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 93.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

