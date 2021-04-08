Ubex Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $2.55 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.97 or 0.00393891 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

