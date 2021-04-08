Ubiq Hits 24-Hour Volume of $105,265.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $23.83 million and $105,265.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,898.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.03 or 0.03568360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.27 or 0.00387359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.38 or 0.01095675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.10 or 0.00461329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00418751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00033222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00313932 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

