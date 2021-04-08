UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 18,690 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of VeriSign worth $110,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

