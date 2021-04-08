UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 29,434 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of TransDigm Group worth $123,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $606.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $292.50 and a 12 month high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

