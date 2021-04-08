UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 42,805 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.93% of Masco worth $131,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Masco by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

