UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,731 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $134,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securiti raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,525.67.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,500.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,434.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,371.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $700.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 179.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

