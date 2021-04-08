UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 622,786 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $117,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

