UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,565 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Zimmer Biomet worth $114,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 378,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.