UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 69,508 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $134,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

