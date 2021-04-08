UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 88,019 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,019 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $130,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:WST opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.40 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.75 and a 200-day moving average of $283.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.