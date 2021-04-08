UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cintas worth $124,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $350.30 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $185.51 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

