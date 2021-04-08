UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of Boston Properties worth $113,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

