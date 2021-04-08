UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 206.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.50% of Zscaler worth $134,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $4,314,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $180.02 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.88 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -202.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,812 shares of company stock worth $12,455,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

