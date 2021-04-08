UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of General Dynamics worth $101,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,019,000 after purchasing an additional 417,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $184.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

