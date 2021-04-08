UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of GoDaddy worth $115,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,969,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.