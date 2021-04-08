UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of GoDaddy worth $115,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,969,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GDDY stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
