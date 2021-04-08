UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 205,061 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,061 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of AMETEK worth $108,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 361,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,444,000 after buying an additional 81,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in AMETEK by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,778,000 after acquiring an additional 141,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

