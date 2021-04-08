UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 29,434 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of TransDigm Group worth $123,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,660,000 after buying an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $606.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $595.41 and a 200-day moving average of $566.70. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $292.50 and a 12 month high of $626.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

