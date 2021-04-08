UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 577,567 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.87% of Black Knight worth $120,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Black Knight by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

