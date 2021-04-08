UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,594 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of AutoZone worth $117,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,477 shares of company stock valued at $38,615,664 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

AZO stock opened at $1,423.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $891.19 and a 12 month high of $1,446.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,283.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,201.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

