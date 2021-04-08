UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 73,602 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Teradyne worth $113,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

