UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 88,019 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,019 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $130,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $289.18 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

