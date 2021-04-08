UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 97,185 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Waters worth $120,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $296.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.40. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $304.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

