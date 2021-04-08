UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,290 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Synchrony Financial worth $115,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.