UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,001,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $102,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

