UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,984 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Corning worth $112,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,816 shares of company stock worth $12,412,491 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

